Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

RA stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

