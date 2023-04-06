Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

