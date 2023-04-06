Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 8,700 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares in the company, valued at $51,317,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3,473.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

