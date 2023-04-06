Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.23

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous interim dividend of $0.22.
Brickworks Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About Brickworks
Recommended Stories
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.