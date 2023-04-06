PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PCM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

