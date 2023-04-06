Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

