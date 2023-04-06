Textron (NYSE:TXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

TXT stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Textron has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

