Injective Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.44 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00018906 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $422.27 million and $60.44 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

