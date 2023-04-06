John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PDT opened at $12.69 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

