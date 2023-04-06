PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.