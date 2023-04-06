PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $10.31.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
