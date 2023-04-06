Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00017503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $30.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00063889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,342,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,492,420 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

