BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.40 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.10 million and $1.40 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,901,517 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

