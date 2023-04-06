Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

