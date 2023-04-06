Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

