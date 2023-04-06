Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PEN opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $285.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.