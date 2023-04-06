Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.07 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00011379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $54.07 million and $433,801.89 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000818 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,169,304 coins and its circulating supply is 17,019,544 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

