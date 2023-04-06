Nervos Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.44 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $183.49 million and $6.44 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00324902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00073959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.00564366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00451164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,809,725,353 coins and its circulating supply is 40,266,412,497 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

