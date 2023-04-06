JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $11.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

