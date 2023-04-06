Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $96.64 million and $1.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,912.42 or 0.99982900 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09625681 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,252,713.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

