Lake Street Financial LLC Buys Shares of 597 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $328.38 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.43.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.04.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

