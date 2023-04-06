Lake Street Financial LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.60.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

