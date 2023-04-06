Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $146.48 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

