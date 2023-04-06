Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

Entergy Stock Up 2.9 %

Entergy stock opened at $110.57 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

