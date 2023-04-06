VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 972.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $78.94 on Thursday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $378.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

