Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 281 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

XEL stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

