Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 461.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

