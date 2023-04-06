Clarius Group LLC Purchases 975 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 184,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,572,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.