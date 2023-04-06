Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 73,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE SCHW opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

