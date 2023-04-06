Stephens Inc. AR Acquires Shares of 45,470 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.