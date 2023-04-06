Stephens Inc. AR Sells 985 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

HCA stock opened at $271.31 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

