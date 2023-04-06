MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,157 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $438.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
