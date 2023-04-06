STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.40.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $192.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day moving average is $183.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.