MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.