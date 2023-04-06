Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

