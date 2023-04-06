Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,055,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,599 shares.The stock last traded at $157.49 and had previously closed at $154.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

