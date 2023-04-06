Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,055,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,599 shares.The stock last traded at $157.49 and had previously closed at $154.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.
Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
