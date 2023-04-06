Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,783 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 362.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 94,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $8,020,182.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 480,027 shares in the company, valued at $40,864,698.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,969,116 shares of company stock worth $34,837,651 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

