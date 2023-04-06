Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 66 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $190.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

