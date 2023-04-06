Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $340,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

