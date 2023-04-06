MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 373,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 60,587 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 744,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after buying an additional 85,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

