Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

NYSE LYB opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.