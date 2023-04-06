MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $449.18 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $459.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.92. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock worth $15,847,273 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

