Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 230,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 159,843 shares.The stock last traded at $117.48 and had previously closed at $117.74.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.62 per share, with a total value of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

See Also

