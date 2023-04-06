Greenleaf Trust Sells 26,780 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,780 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

