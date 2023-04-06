BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.15. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $45.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Further Reading

