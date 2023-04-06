Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.
