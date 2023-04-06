China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance

China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

About China Jinmao Holdings Group

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates in real estate and hotel businesses in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

