Citigroup Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $40.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Match Group has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 240.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Match Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Match Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

