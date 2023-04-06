London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys £685,604.76 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($98.31) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($851,471.39).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand purchased 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($96.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,383,389.08).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.41), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($938,932.99).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.37), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,029,754.60).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand bought 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,807 ($96.96) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($966,761.02).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LSEG opened at GBX 7,980 ($99.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,634.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,568.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,577.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($106.95).

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,642.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.40) to £102 ($126.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,408 ($116.84).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.