Richard Howell Purchases 39,455 Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Stock

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) insider Richard Howell acquired 39,455 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,849.55 ($49,490.25).
Richard Howell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Richard Howell acquired 18,776 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,717.54).
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Richard Howell acquired 37,827 shares of Primary Health Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £41,231.43 ($51,206.45).
Primary Health Properties Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 103 ($1.28) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95.75 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 152.30 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,035.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.41.
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
