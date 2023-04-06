Peter Edward Kenyon Sells 16,500 Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of Ramsdens stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £36,960 ($45,901.64).

Ramsdens Stock Down 2.0 %

LON RFX opened at GBX 224.48 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.48 and a beta of 1.13. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 163 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.10).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Ramsdens’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.