Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 4,787 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

